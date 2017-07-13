Mum calls on people to come to Ben’s party

A YOUNGSTER inundated with gifts after his mum posted a poignant Facebook message is holding a public birthday party.

Ben Jackson will be 11 on Saturday and his mum Lisa is inviting people to join the family at Canoe Lake.

The 10-year-old, who has autism, took social media by storm after Lisa posted asking people to send the little boy cards after no-one turned up to his birthday last year.

In the Facebook post Lisa wrote: ‘He has a heart of gold and just wants to be friends with people but his autism makes it extremely difficult for him to achieve this.

Ben now has two big sacks of cards and presents from Royal Mail to open on his 11th birthday as well as a new Ipad after stranger, Victoria Lackenby heard about the story and set up a JustGiving page which has now raised over £1000.

Police from Hampshire Constabulary paid Ben a special visit and he got to try on the uniform and flick the switch on the blue lights.

The birthday picnic starts at noon.