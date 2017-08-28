Musical cast bring delight

Have your say

A CARE home was filled with the sound of music when leading cast members paid a special visit.

Simbi Akande, Emma Kingston and Rose Shalloo, currently performing in Fiddler on the Roof at Chichester Festival Theatre, sang and enjoyed tea and cake with residents at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange.

Activity organiser Emily, said: ‘The visit was a huge success and has been a real talking point in the home.

‘Theatre has been a big part of many of our residents’ lives so it is lovely to be able to continue the link with live performances.’

One resident – June White – was particularly thrilled when Simbi, Rose and Emma visited her room for a surprise one-to- one chat.

The musical stars multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili.