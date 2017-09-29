NATIONAL: 34 per cent of Leave voters admit racist attitudes, new research finds

More than a third of those who voted to leave the European Union admit having racist attitudes.

These are the findings of survey conducted by the National Centre for Social Research.

From a poll of 2,220 people, it was concluded that Britons who voted to leave in the EU referendum on June 23 are more likely to describe themselves as ‘racially prejudiced’ than those who voted to remain.

Specific figures from the study showed 34 per cent of Leave voters admitted holding these attitudes, compared to 28 per cent of Remainers.

It also said 26 per cent of Britons still described themselves as ‘very’ or ‘a little’ prejudiced towards people of other races.

In Portsmouth, 57,336 people voted to leave the EU – compared to 41,384 who voted to remain – from a city turnout of 70.3 per cent.