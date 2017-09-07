NATIONAL: Anyone for chicken sashimi? (yes that is raw chicken)

EVERYONE knows that chicken needs to be cooked through.

But believe it or not, there are some restaurants in Japan that serve raw or flash-fried chicken.

This prompted the question - can it ever be safe (short answer: NO)?

Speaking to foodandwine.com Michael Doyle, regents professor of food microbiology at the University of Georgia’s Centre for Food Safety, said: ‘Chicken sashimi is often prepared by boiling or searing chicken for no more than 10 seconds, which is an insufficient treatment to kill harmful microbes such as campylobacter and salmonella on raw poultry.’

He added that campylobacter isn’t the only concern around the dish. Salmonella can be a problem as well.

Chicken sashimi, is typically thinly sliced or cubed from the inner breast of a chicken, the part of the chicken that carries the lowest risk of salmonella contamination.