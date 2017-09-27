NATIONAL: Shocking CCTV shows armed thugs trying to carjack BMW

Have your say

Shocking footage shows a hero BMW driver fight off two masked thugs who battered him with a golf club and a metal pole in an attempted carjacking.

Shocking footage shows a hero BMW driver fight off two masked thugs who battered him with a golf club and a metal pole in an attempted carjacking.

A screenshot from the CCTV footage

Crystal-clear CCTV shows the 43-year-old driver of a blue BMW M4 pull up a road in a quiet residential street.

The driver goes into a house in Tilesford Close, Shirley, West Mids., and when he comes out 70 seconds later two thugs burst out of a blue VW Golf parked opposite.

The yobs repeatedly hit the driver with a metal pole and a golf club as they demand he hand over the keys to his £55,000 motor.

Incredibly, the driver managed to fight off the yobs who fled empty handed following the terrifying attack which happened at 4.25pm last Friday (22/9).

West Midlands Police say the same suspects attacked another man at Costa Coffee in Shirley earlier that day in an attempt to steal his Mercedes.

On both occasion the suspects fled in a blue VW Golf with the registration plate BD57 ULH.

The vehicle is believed to be using stolen plates.

Investigating Officer Chris Elmore said: "We're taking these incidents extremely seriously and local neighbourhood officers will continue increased patrols in the area for as long as necessary.

"The community are advised to remain vigilant and report anything they believe to be suspicious.

"We are keen to trace the movements of the Golf and I would ask anyone with information about the vehicle or the attempted robberies in general to contact Crimestoppers."

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting crime number 20SH/202632T/17.