NATIONAL: Video shows emotional moment 'the world's best boyfriend' surprises his sobbing girlfriend with a puppy

'The world's best boyfriend' surprises his sobbing girlfriend with a PUPPY in this cute clip.

Macky

Tamara Alison's pooch Safari passed away three years ago aged 14 and she struggled to come to terms with the loss.

But recently the sociology student decided she was ready to have another dog and mentioned it to her boyfriend of two years Joah.

Joah told her it would be too expensive to get a blue heeler cross border collie pup - Tamara's dream pet.

However behind the scenes the kindhearted sales manager was scheming with Tamara's mom, Sandra Alison, 58.

The thoughtful duo picked out a female puppy called Macky after seeing an ad online and planned to surprise Tamara with it on her 23rd birthday last month.

Joah collected Macky in the morning - telling Tamara he had to do some last-minute shopping to get her a present - and hid in the yard with it as he waited to pounce.

Sandra managed to get her daughter outside by asking her to help bring some laundry in and just as Tamara came to the door, Joah sprung out with the surprise.

Heartwarming footage shows him say "Happy birthday baby," as he hands Tamara her new pet, which is now three months old.

She bursts into tears and squeals, "No, oh my God, are you real?" before taking the female pup in her arms - while her triumphant boyfriend mutters, "Success!"

Tamara, of Vancouver, Canada, said: "When I saw the puppy I was so euphoric. I was totally overwhelmed with emotion.

"You never think something like that is going to happen.

"I told Joah that he is officially the best boyfriend in the world."

She added: "I had a dog for 14 years of my life but she passed away three years ago.

"It was really hard. I wanted to wait for a few years before getting another dog because I wanted to be ready.

"Recently I started fostering a dog and I really loved her but she wasn't working out with my family so I had to give her back which was heartbreaking.

"That is when my mom and boyfriend decided, 'Tamara needs a dog in her life.'

"It has been amazing, really rewarding. Macky is a super smart dog. I am very very happy and grateful."

Joah said: "Tamara mentioned she wanted a puppy but I made it seem like it was never going to happen.

"It was always in the back of my mind so I got with her mom before her birthday and we planned it out.

"I was trying to be super secretive so she didn't realise I was texting her mom. I was trying to keep my phone away from her and she was getting kind of weird about it.

"But I was just like, 'You wait…'

"She was 100 per cent surprised. It was totally worth it.

"Her reaction was amazing."