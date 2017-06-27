Nationwide survey reveals where the UK’s slowest broadband is

The places with the worst broadband speeds in the UK have been revealed.

Using data from Speed Checker Ltd, the consumer watchdog Which? revealed 11 areas of the UK do not reach the nationally recommended broadband speed of 10Mbps.

According to the organisation’s research, the areas rated to have the worst broadband speeds are the Shetland Islands, the Scottish Highlands and the Orkney Islands – which have the slowest recorded download speed at 6.3Mbps.

On a localised scale, a broadband map released by Which? shows that Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Winchester, Southampton and Chichester all at least meet the national average speed.

At the top end of the scale, areas found to have the fastest broadband include Tamworth, Reading and Adur, West Sussex.

Results from the research are based on 719,000 broadband speed tests conducted between January and March this year.

The 10Mbps threshold for minimum UK speeds for families is recognised under the Government Universal Service Obligation.

Alongside the results, Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home services, said: ‘Far too many households are suffering from slow broadband speeds.’