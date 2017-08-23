NATS receives an MoD award

Have your say

A PROVIDER of air traffic control services has been recognised for its support to the armed forces.

NATS has been awarded the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for its strong and continued commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community.

David Barker, NATS Armed Forces champion, said: ‘We are delighted to have won this prestigious award.

‘The UK is a global pioneer of civil and military partnerships in air traffic management, and NATS is committed to ensuring that this operational partnership strengthens over the coming years.’

The ERS Silver Award is the second highest badge of honour presented to organisations that have pledged their support through the Armed Forces Covenant.