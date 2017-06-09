New anguish for mum as baby’s grave is vandalised

A WOMAN has told of her devastation after discovering that the grave of her stillborn daughter had been trashed.

When Megan Hayman’s baby Roxie-Marie was born unresponsive six months into her pregnancy, she buried her daughter at Warblington cemetery.

Roxie-Marie's trashed grave

The 18-year-old has returned there nearly every day since, but was left horrified when she visited on Wednesday and found the grave had been damaged.

Megan, from Waterlooville, said: ‘I went down there with my brother and found the grave had been trashed.

‘The headstone had been kicked over, there was a chair which had been broken.

‘All the ornaments had been knocked over as well.

‘I was so angry and just broke down in tears. I didn’t know what to do, but my brother was there to help me.’

The pair checked other graves to see if the damage had been caused by the windy weather, but no others had been touched.

Megan has shared her story in the hope that someone saw what happened and can help find those responsible.

She gave birth to Roxie-Marie in September last year.

She said: ‘My waters broke and I got rushed into hospital.

‘Three days later I had to give birth to my angel knowing I wouldn’t be able to spend my life with her around.’

Megan, who has not worked since the birth, said she was at a loss to find out who was responsible for the damage.

She added: ‘The chair had been bought by my parents, Roxie-Marie’s grandparents, and there a baby girl balloon which a couple of people had bought.

‘Obviously someone has got a problem with me and gone down there and damaged the grave.

‘The cemetery is out of the way as well so it’s not somewhere people would just walk past.’

Roxie-Marie was buried in an area of the cemetery, on Church Lane in Warblington, alongside other babies which were stillborn.

Megan has posted pictures of the grave on her Facebook page in case anybody online can help, as well as sharing a poignant picture of her holding Roxie-Marie shortly after the birth.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is asked to call police on 101.