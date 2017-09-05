New Pompey director Eric Eisner tucks into a curry at The Akash

Have your say

HOW does the son of a billionaire football club owner like his curry?

That question was answered as Pompey’s new director paid a trip to a restaurant on Albert Road.

Left to right: Forhad Ahmed, Eric Eisner and Jaf Ahmed. Picture: Peter De Sousa

Along with two friends, Eric Eisner surprised staff as he swung open the doors of The Akash on Sunday night.

His curry of choice, says manager Forhad Ahmed, was ‘nothing too hot or too sweet’.

He said: ‘He asked for a recommendation, so I suggested a George Korai.

‘It’s a medium-spiced dish with peppers, onions and special marinated chicken. He said it was really good.’

But it was an ‘unusual’ request from one of Eisner’s pals that caught staff slightly off-guard.

Mr Ahmed, 33, said: ‘He told me in America they eat a naan bread made with mashed potato and peas.

‘When I heard this I did pause for a moment, I have to admit.

‘But I had a word with our naan bread chef and we managed to fulfil his request.

‘After all was said and done he told us it was really nice.’

Forhad, who runs the restaurant with his brother Jaf, said Mr Eisner was blown away by The Akash’s Pompey links.

‘We have signed shirts, boots and a replica FA Cup signed by Glen Johnson at the restaurant.

‘We hold lots of charitable events in partnership with Pompey in the Community too.

‘The moment Eric saw how connected we are to the club he offered up his contact details.

‘It’s been a long-standing tradition for Pompey players, staff and fans to come and eat at The Akash.

‘We’re excited that Eric said he and his family want to carry this on.’

From the moment Eric walked in, Forhad was wowed by his attitude.

Mr Ahmed said: ‘He was a really pleasant man.

‘As soon as he arrived he began chatting with the customers and showing a genuine interest for all things Portsmouth.

‘He even went for a drink at the 5th Hants Volunteer Arms afterwards – it was great to see.’