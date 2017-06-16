New Portsmouth nightclub to open its doors tonight

NIGHTLIFE lovers across Portsmouth are waiting with keen anticipation for the opening of a new venue tonight.

Pryzm is the result of an investment by Deltic Group into what used to be Liquid and Envy in Stanhope Road, Portsmouth, creating 75 new jobs in the city.

The venue has seen a total overhaul – everything from the layout to the type of music being played has been modernised and is aiming to woo new customers.

Three different rooms will now take customers on a musical journey throughout the night.

The main room, complete with prism-shaped shards hanging from the ceiling, will be the central hub of the nightclub. Major DJs including Marvin Humes, who was due to open proceedings tonight, and Mark Wright will perform in the room.

The second room, called Curve, has been described by the manager as an RnB paradise, with gold sofas, setting the theme for elaborate decor.

Finally, bringing the 90s and 2000s pop tunes is Vinyl – a retro-looking disco room, complete with a light-up dance floor, a giant disco ball and even disco ball cocktails.

At the helm of this new nightclub is Dave Joyce, a Portsmouth resident who started out as a DJ, before managing Pryzm in Brighton.

Dave said he was excited to be returning to his home, and that people should be very excited by the new venue.

He said: ‘The excitement has been steadily building for Pryzm Portsmouth for quite some time now, and we’re determined to put on a night to remember.

‘Portsmouth is a fantastic city with a vibrant scene and our club will bring a new dimension, giving people in Portsmouth and beyond a world class club experience.

‘The place is taking brilliant shape and we have some great plans for the launch weekend.

‘We can’t wait to give people a memorable big night out experience.’

For more information about guest list entry, go to pryzm.co.uk/portsmouth