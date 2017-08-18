New sheltered complex for the elderly opened in Sarisbury Green

Residents and council staff gathered to celebrate the opening of a sheltered housing complex.
The Mayor of Fareham, Cllr Geoff Fazackarley, unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion at the new Sylvan Court.
Executive member for housing Councillor Kay Mandry said: ‘I’m delighted this fantastic project has been completed.
‘It offers first-class accommodation for our older residents and I am sure it will make a lovely home for those who move in.’
The £4.8m building, in Sarisbury Green, offers 36 flats with one or two bedrooms for people aged 60 and over.
Facilities include a communal lounge area, mobility scooter and bike store, hairdressing and beauty salon and landscaped gardens.
Cllr Kay Mandry added: ‘Sylvan Court is the second sheltered housing scheme we have recently built in Fareham and it is lovely.’
The mayor and mayoress cut a cake decorated with fondant strawberries to acknowledge the heritage of the local area, which used to be strawberry fields.
Guests at the opening event , including Councillor Sean Woodward and Councillor Connie Hockley, were entertained in the gardens with a singer while an afternoon tea was put on in the communal lounge.
Sheltered housing team leader Jaz Studley said: ‘I manage at least 10 sheltered houses in the local area and they assist those who have supported needs.’
The building also has CCTV and a secure door entry system which allows residents to view the front door and let people into the building.
Jaz explained: ‘There is always someone on call for the residents through an alarm system.’
The apartments are available to rent and incorporate a lounge, modern kitchen, a large bathroom, one or two large bedrooms and built-in storage.
Jaz said: ‘I believe it is high quality and there are lots of areas for residents to meet with family and friends. We also have a guest suite for family to stay in.’
She added: ‘At our other sheltered complexes we run Macmillan coffee mornings and we will be having one here soon.
‘Last year we raised more than £3,000 and Collingwood Court in Fareham raised over £600 as part of that.’
