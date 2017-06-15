Niece to abseil down Spinnaker Tower in memory of uncle killed in crash

LOVING niece Michelle Ralph is raising money for a charity that supported her and her family after the death of her uncle in an accident.

The 31-year-old is abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower for road safety charity Brake.

The Portsmouth attraction will also be lighting red this Friday in memory of Michelle’s uncle Gary Martin who died in a crash last year.

Since his death in Eastern Road in Portsmouth last October, Brake has helped the family with legal advice and counselling.

Now Michelle, from Elson in Gosport, wants to give something back to the charity and is hoping to raise £1,000 from the abseil this Saturday.

She said: ‘Brake has helped the family massively – they have been brilliant.

‘They got in touch with me asking if I would do an abseil in London for them but because my uncle Gary was a big Pompey fan I wanted to abseil down the Spinnaker Tower too.

‘I did it last year for a different charity and Gary thought I was stupid for doing it because of how scary it was. I think this time he would be proud of me.’

So far, Michelle has raised £404 but hopes to boost that figure when she completes the abseil.

She then wants to add to it after her London fundraiser which will see her free-fall abseil down the Orbit Structure at the Olympic Park Stadium on June 25.

The company Michelle works for, Croma Locksmiths, has backed her and put collection buckets throughout their seven branches.

She added: ‘I’m really thankful to the support they have given me.’

As previously reported in The News Gary, 52, died after his moped collided with another vehicle at the Kirpal Road junction with Eastern Road. He was a massive Pompey fan and, on what would have been his 53rd birthday on October 29, Pompey fans held a minute’s applause on the 53rd minute of the club’s match at Cambridge.

Lisa Kendall, Brake’s community fundraising manager, said: ‘We are so excited to see the Spinnaker Tower lit in Brake colours to support our charity’s work.

‘We’re also so incredibly appreciative of the support from our fundraisers like Michelle and we wouldn’t be able to continue our life-saving work without their help.

‘Every penny raised will be put towards our work supporting families.’

To donate to Michelle visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Michelle-Ralph.