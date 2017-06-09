Nine-year-old Southsea ballet dancer gets accepted into top school

DANCING wonder Callum Finch has been accepted out of thousands of youngsters to go to a ballet summer school.

The nine-year-old, from Eastney in Portsmouth, was picked from 2,700 applicants from around the world to attend the Royal Ballet Summer School.

Callum Finch (nine) from Southsea, during rehearsals with his proud sister Chloe (six) Picture: Sarah Standing (170725-2990)

Callum, who goes to Milton Park Primary, will attend classes at the prestigious London school in July.

He said he is excited to go and has done lots of preparation.

‘I’ve been going to extra private classes at the Royal Ballet School,’ he said.

‘I am excited to go, I am looking forward to it.

‘I want to be a dancer when I’m older.’

Callum applied for the summer school at Covent Garden at the end of last year and got his acceptance email last month.

His mum Rebecca, 33, said: ‘We got the email two weeks ago saying he’d got in and he was really excited.

‘He applied before Christmas and we are really proud and excited for him.

‘Applying was all his choice and decision so I am just standing by him to make sure he takes every opportunity for his future.’

Callum started dancing three years ago when he joined Lucy Kate Star Academy.

Lucy Daly who runs the dance academy in Southsea, said: ‘Here we run ballet, tap, street dance and acrobatics classes which Callum attends.

‘We then perform at events in Portsmouth throughout the year.

‘The Royal Ballet Summer School is one of the best in the world and extremely prestigious. They only accept a few hundred every year so it’s an extremely good opportunity for him.’

Last year Callum was also accepted on to the Royal Ballet Junior associate programme where he attends classes every Saturday.

Rebecca added: ‘There were around 2,700 applicants from all over the world so it was a tough entry. We had to send in different photos and they only accepted around 650 of those applicants so this is really good for him.’

Classes will start for Callum on July 10 where he will go on a five-day residential to White lodge in Richmond.

