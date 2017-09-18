No. 10 honour for super fundraiser  90-year-old Betty

A 90-year-old volunteer has been recognised for her work by the Prime Minister.

Betty Richards has given 50 years to the volunteer sector and Prime Minister Theresa May has given her a Points of Light award which acknowledges outstanding individuals who are making a difference in their community.

90 year old Betty Richards abseils down the Spinnaker Tower to raise money for charity

Betty, who lives in Fareham, said: ‘I’m delighted and honoured to receive this Points of Light Award from the Prime Minister Theresa May.

‘It has been my life-long pleasure to serve my local community in Fareham for the past 50 years. I do what I do for the love it.’

The award was presented to Betty by Fareham MP, Suella Fernandes.

Suella said: ‘It was a delight to see Betty again, who has given so much to the local community through her voluntary work. She was uniquely chosen by The Prime Minister’s Point of Light team for her dedication to helping others. It was a real honour to present her with her award.’

The 90-year-old, originally from Gosport, founded the Fareham Musical Society and the Fareham Macular Support group as Betty herself suffers with macular degeneration which is a condition that causes loss of central vision in both eyes.

She said: ‘Going right back I was a voluntary driver in Locks Heath and then I was one of the first to be a receptionist at Rowans Hospice when it opened and when I had sight loss I started the Fareham Musical Society.’

Betty added: ‘I find I am a very lucky lady because I am involved with such lovely people at the societies.’

The letter she received from the Prime Minister read: ‘Betty, I want to congratulate you on being the 772nd point of light.

‘Your voluntary and fundraising work with the ‘Fareham Macular Support Group’, the ‘Macular Society’, and the ‘Fareham Musical Society’ is truly remarkable.

‘The longevity of your volunteering means that you have had a positive impact on so many communities in Fareham and you should be proud of how many people you have helped in your local area.’

Recently Betty completed an abseil down Spinnaker Tower and raised nearly £2,000 for Fareham Macular Society and she also fundraised over £700 for the charity after manning a stall for six hours at a local supermarket.