Nursery celebrates 20th anniversary

Have your say

A NURSERY in Gosport celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Staff from Alverbridge Nursery held a fair at Gosport & Fareham RFC, to mark the milestone.

Mayor of Gosport Cllr Linda Batty gave a presentation to nursery staff, thanking them for their long-standing contribution to the community.

Cllr Batty said: ‘It was a brilliant day, because there was so much enthusiasm and the children were unbelievable.

‘The presentation itself was for two of the staff members, who had been at the nursery for 20 years.

‘I found that to be incredibly inspirational, because they must have been so young when they started.

‘It was a lovely day and I was thrilled to be able to go along and join their celebrations.’