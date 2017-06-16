Only a day until Comic Con!

It is now just one day until the highly-anticipated Comic Con arrives tin Port Solent.

The event gives fans the chance to meet their favourite characters.

Between 11am and 5pm tomorrowy, visitors can transport themselves to the streets of Gotham City, or have a photo taken with the Batmobile.

Port Solent events manager Lisa Fowler said: ‘Our inaugural Comic Con event promises to be out of this world with it providing a feast of entertainment for all the family.’

Famous actors from renowned films Star Wars and Harry Potter will be attending as you fight to ‘save the galaxy.’

The event comes after a Fantasy Comic Con event was held at Portsmouth Mountbatten Centre last month.

Admission and parking are both free with prizes on offer for the best costumes.

