Paddle steamer to take passengers round the Solent

THE world’s last sea paddle steamer is coming to Portsmouth for a weekend of sailing.

Paddle Steamer Waverley will celebrate 70 years since her maiden voyage by taking passengers from the city’s harbour for cruises in the Solent.

Captain Ross Cochrane said: ‘We are delighted to be returning to the south coast during Waverley’s 70th anniversary year.

‘Waverley is well known throughout the UK and I believe the attraction with the vessel lies in a mix of things – the heritage, history, engineering and the scenery.

‘But I think more than anything, it’s just a great day out.’

Waverley has been fully restored to her 1940s glory and the facilities onboard include a steamer dining saloon, the Caledonia Tea Room and the promenade deck.

The steamer, which is normally based in Scotland, will sail around various routes including round the Isle of Wight between September 8 and 21.

Ticket prices vary dependant on route with reductions for children and senior citizens.

To purchase tickets visit waverleyexcursions.co.uk