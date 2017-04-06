Pampering evening to be held in Fareham for a good cause

LADIES are being invited to spend a night being pampered for a good cause.

The Look Good, Feel Good event is set to return to Fareham for its second year.

The evening, which sees a range of businesses that celebrate women showcase their wares, was first organised by Suzanne Taylor, from The Haven Beauty Salon, in High Street, Fareham, last year and it raised more than £700 for the Wessex Haven.

Following last year’s success, the event is making a comeback at the Ashcroft Art Centre, Fareham, on April 21 from 6pm until 10.30pm.

Suzanne said: ‘A lot of us struggle with occasional or even chronic low self-esteem. We feel like we’re not good enough, we’re either too fat or too skinny, have breasts that are too large or too small, we’re too tall or too short. It’s time we teach ourselves how to look good and feel good.

‘Several local companies have come together to help empower women to develop a healthier and happier lifestyle.

‘The Haven Beauty Salon and Nutrition Pathway have joined forces and invited a number of other local companies to get together, not only to help women develop a more confident, healthier and happier lifestyle but also to raise money and awareness of this year’s charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

‘This will be a fabulous night out with the girls all in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.’

Tickets cost £10 and include a drink on arrival, canapes, a goodie bag and more. There will be live music by Kerry Le Bern Duo, jewellery by La Bling Boutique, style transformation with Jane Cook and a fashion show featuring Beach and Body Swimwear and Veronica Morgan’s Elegant Womenswear.

There will also be massage and reflexology treatments from The Haven and guidance on nutritional therapy by Lin McFarlane

There will be a silent auction and prize draw on the night to raise as much money as possible for Macmillan Cancer Support.

For tickets, or to make a donation, call 01329 232363.