A TALK about The Pickwick Papers will be held at the next meeting of The Dickens Fellowship Birthplace Branch.

The meeting is on Tuesday, April 11 at 2.30pm at St Swithun’s Church Hall, Waverley Road, Southsea.

Dr Tony Williams will be giving a talk about the branch’s book of the year.

All are welcome to attend. Entry for members is free and non-members £1.

For more call Geoffrey Christopher on (023) 9266 4205.