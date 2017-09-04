PICTURE GALLERY: Breastfeeding Network fun day in Gosport

FAMILIES raised money for an important charity for new parents.

The Breastfeeding Network in Gosport held a fun day to fundraise for their support services after having their funding cut.

Summer Hanlon (aged two) with mum Kelly at the Breastfeeding Network group family fun day

Organiser, Hana Young said: ‘We lost our funding last April so we have to fundraise to keep going.

‘New mums need support and they need somewhere to go with someone to help them through.’

The charity has been running for 20 years across the UK and for four years in Gosport and Havant.

This is the second year the team have run a fun day which was held at Fort Purbrook with a variety of food, and craft stalls, a dance performance from Fit n Funky and a visit from the fire brigade.

Fit and Funky dancers braved the rainat the Breastfeeding Network group family fun day at Fort Purbrook

Another member of the charity, Crystal Golding-Smith said: ‘We wanted to raise enough money to be able to keep the project going for at least another year.’

Hana added: ‘Lots of families have come to support us today that we have supported in the past.’

As well as supporting new mums, the project runs 12 week training courses for women to become members of the charity and help others.

Emma Porter from Gosport was helped by Hana when she had problems breast feeding her second child and is currently training to become a member.

She said: ‘They came to my rescue and I am totally thankful to them.

‘I wanted to give something back to those who, like me, felt a bit lost.’

Through the training, the participants learn the biology of breastfeeding as well as the emotional side.

One volunteer at the charity, Bianca Vermeulen-Smith said: ‘Just because it is natural doesn’t mean everyone is naturally good at breastfeeding. There is so much information out there, it is really hard to know if what you are doing is right or wrong.’

Bianca was helped by the charity with her two children before wanting to support others.

She added: ‘I made lots of friends through the groups and when the opportunity came up, I thought “why not?” and I absolutely love it.’

Mother of two, Karla Pearson, was also supported by the group and she said: ‘It is nice to go somewhere and it be normal to breastfeed.’