PICTURE GALLERY: Mourners gather for funeral of Natalie, 20

THE family and friends of Natalie Daniells said their final goodbyes to the 20-year-old today.

The funeral of Natalie, who was known as Natalie Turner before she married her long-term sweetheart John, took place at The Oaks, in Havant.

Natalie, from Southsea, lost her battle with cancer on January 9.

She was diagnosed with terminal cancer in February last year and won the hearts of people after completing the Race for Life just weeks after having her leg amputated.

Natalie’s family requested people to wear something pink at the service today and for there to be family flowers only. Celine Dion’s Because You Loved Me was played during the service.

Donations can be made to The Rowans Hospice who supported Natalie and her family.

The order of service for Natalie's funeral

*Pictures in our gallery are by Malcolm Wells