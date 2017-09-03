Poppy sails through heats to swimsuit competition final.

Have your say

AFTER winning her heat, Poppy is ‘buzzing’ to get to the finals.

The Miss Swimsuit UK competition is about empowering women and celebrating role models who enjoy healthy and active lifestyles.

Poppy Haskell from Bedhampton is one of those role models and after winning heat six, she will now be one of fifteen girls headed to the final.

The 25 year-old said: ‘When I heard my name called as the winner I felt a really strong fuzzy feeling in my stomach.

‘I was so shocked but really happy.’

Poppy won a year’s supply of tanning from Star Tanning and a set of Secret Veneers.

Director and founder of the competition Verena Twigg said: ‘All the contestants have grown confidence, loved every minute of being involved.

Each and every contestant becomes part of the ever growing Miss Swimsuit UK Family.’

Judges of the heat in Birmingham included ITV Love Islands Katie Salmon and winner Jessica Hayes and MTV’s Ex on the Beach

Helen Briggs and Ashley Cain.

The ex University of Portsmouth student said: ‘It shows that perseverance and dedication in the gym and in the kitchen can go along way.’

The final will be held on Thursday September 28 in Manchester.

Poppy added: ‘I am absolutely buzzing for the finals, I hope that all of Portsmouth is behind me.’