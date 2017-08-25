Popular Lynda ‘will be missed by everyone’ in Fareham

WHEN popular newspaper-seller Lynda Kinsey died, friends and customers left flowers with touching messages in the precinct where she stood every day.

Lynda sold The News in Fareham for more than eight years.

Paul Ellis, who was the Fareham News office manager and worked with Lynda, said: ‘It was a great shock to hear of her passing.

‘She was very popular with her customers and to her they weren’t just customers, they were her friends.’

Lynda was a mother to four daughters and had nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Paul added: ‘She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her and that shows in the flowers and tributes that have been left near where her stand was.’

Lynda’s stand was outside the Burger King store in the Fareham precinct.

A spokesperson from the store said: ‘She was a lovely lady and she always said hello to all our staff every day.

‘We now don’t see her outside our store every day and she is greatly missed.’

David Hoggarth, who also knew Lynda through her work, said: ‘She was a popular figure in the town, working from the western entrance to the precinct where she would chat to her regulars from her stand.’

He added: ‘Lynda travelled every day from Portsmouth by bus and was always at her pitch no matter what the weather, ready to serve those that depended on her for their daily copy of the paper.’

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘Lynda was a friendly face to everyone in the office and she was a constant presence on the streets of Fareham.

‘She will be greatly missed.’