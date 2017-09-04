Portsmouth author recalls poignant meeting as father lay in a coma

A LAWYER has released a memoir to remind people that ‘later’ does not always come.

Born in Portsmouth, Laraine Denny Burrell travelled the world before returning home to find her father in a coma.

She said: ‘I spent the last few hours with him before he died. It was like he was waiting for us before he let go.’

The 60 year-old has now written a book on reflecting on her father’s life and her own memories as she felt she squandered her time with her family.

Intellectual property lawyer, Laraine said: ‘I wrote the book to tell people don’t leave it too late to tell people that you love them.

‘I thought I would have time to come home and tell my father where I had gone and what I had done.’

Laraine’s family moved to Portsmouth as her father Ian Denny worked in the Royal Navy.

The mother of one now lives in Washington State and said: ‘ I was in Portsmouth until I was about 16 and then I got a council grant and went to the Royal Academy of Dance in London.

‘I just remember growing up in Portsmouth was lots of fun and I was happy.’

Some of Laraine’s family still live in Copnor.

The 60 year-old said: ‘My family are excited about it and nobody has read it yet but I think they will be shocked.’

She added: ‘I think my mum is going to be surprised at all the things I got up to that she doesn’t know.’

Laraine said: ‘This interview with The News is the most special one to me despite all the other interviews I have in the USA because I want to share mine and my Dad’s story with the people of Portsmouth.’

The book is set to be released on October 17 in both the UK and the USA and is available on Amazon.