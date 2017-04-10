Portsmouth firm gives an egg-stra special gift to hospice

MORE than 150 Easter eggs have been collected to give to a hospice.

Access Self Storage, in Herbert Street, Portsmouth, has beaten its annual charity Easter Egg record by collecting 152 chocolate eggs for The Rowans Hospice, a charity that helps people with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

Manager Phil Hall said: ‘Last week we had seven eggs. Then suddenly we more than doubled last year’s egg count with a total of 152, thanks to extremely generous people in our community.

‘We want to thank Technopole, who donated 40 eggs and Nick Perry Removals who popped in with 10.

‘Tesco in Portsmouth was also incredibly kind, donating 20 eggs and Sainsburys has said they’ll visit with their donation next week.’