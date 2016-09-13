Portsmouth heritage officials praises Open Days initiative

HUNDREDS of local people and visitors enjoyed access to Portsmouth’s historic gems as part of Open Heritage Days over the weekend.

Hidden treasures and well-known local attractions flung open their doors to offer an insight into the heritage of the city.

Last week, Portsmouth City Council appointed Cllr Stephen Morgan as the city’s first heritage champion.

The aim of the role is to highlight the importance of the city’s historic environment in the council and the wider community.

Cllr Morgan said: ‘The weekend showed Pompey at its best. We should be rightly proud of our fantastic heritage and historic assets, and their potential, with suitable investment and care, for the future. But although this year’s events were a great success, too few people knew what was going on. We can change that with the help of others.

‘Next year I want to work with local groups to make Heritage Open Days in Portsmouth even bigger and better.’

Cllr Morgan joined people on a tour around the city to see many of the sights open.

He visited the Kings Theatre in Southsea, the drill room on Whale Island, Wymering Manor, the recently-opened new stage area at the New Theatre Royal and the Victorian pumping station at Eastney. He said: ‘It was great to meet so many volunteers who had given up their time to open the doors of sites across the city and improve access for all local people.’