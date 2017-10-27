Portsmouth trio Timeless will battle it out in new Sky 1 singing contest

A TRIO of city-based songstresses are gearing up for their big television debut.

Known collectively as Timeless, Lindsey Bonnick, Chloe Dixon and Lauren Potter will battle it out on Sky 1’s Sing: Ultimate A Cappella tonight.

In the fourth episode of the new talent show – which has seen the prime-time return of host Cat Deeley – the group will unite in harmonising tracks from Liberty X and Kylie Minogue in a medley.

With no backing vocals, no instruments and no second chances, they will have to prove their mettle if they want to progress through the competition. Tonight’s show also features a performance from pop sensation JP Cooper.

The experience of taking part in Sing, says Lindsey, 32 from Gosport, has been an ‘incredible journey’.

She said: ‘We’re so excited to finally see our performance go out on television. Of course, we already know how we’ve got on, but it will be fantastic to not have to keep the secret anymore – it’s been hard work.’

One of the five acts competing in the show’s weekly episodes will go through to the grand Sing final.

The winner, who will be announced at the end of seven episodes, will earn the chance to record a studio album at Abbey Road Studios in London and release a victory single in time for Christmas.

Regardless of the final outcome, which Lindsey says viewers will have to tune in to discover, appearing on the show has been great.

She said: ‘Taking part in Sing has been an incredible, amazing journey. The show is so glamorous.

‘Myself and Chloe and Lauren – who are both from Portsmouth – are the best of friends and have known each other for more than 10 years.

‘We’ve been performing across the country together professionally for about two-and-a-half years – including gigs at theatres and on board cruise ships. Now, we’re hoping our efforts on the show will help us to boost our profile as an act.’

When they perform off-screen, Timeless specialise in harmonised renditions of music from the 1940s to the 2000s.

To see how they fare against talent from across the country, tune in to Sing: Ultimate A Cappella at 9pm tonight, on Sky 1.