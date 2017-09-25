Portsmouth voted unhappiest city in the UK

PORTSMOUTH residents have voted their city as the unhappiest in the UK.

As part of a report, home credit lender Provident surveyed 2,830 Brits to find out how welcoming, friendly, polite, safe and happy residents in each city of the UK feel their community is at present.

People were asked to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 on how they felt within their community and Portsmouth came bottom of the table with an average of 6.55 for happiness.

When it came to safety and friendliness the city managed third from the bottom of the table, out of 30 cities, beating Birmingham and London.

But this gloomy finding comes after another survey which named Portsmouth the third happiest city in the UK.

Health snacksbrand 9NINE Super Seed asked 3,000 people across the country on their level of happiness.

It found that bad British weather was most likely to leave people down in the dumps, with 40 per cent of people surveyed nationwide saying it had a negative effect on their emotions.