Prepare to get ‘all shook up’

FANS will be out in their droves on Saturday as Port Solent hosts an Elvis-themed extravaganza.

To mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death, it will transform itself into ‘Viva Port Solent’ in a bid to be the ultimate Elvis anniversary event on the south coast.

From 2pm, visitors will be treated to an outdoor cinema, free live music and dance classes from the Swing Dace Company.

Children will have a chance to visit the Creation Station and grab a guitar, glasses and make their own sideburns.

All of the bars and restaurants will be open to take part.

Booked to perform and with the greater task of all is Elvis tribute artist Mike Nova. He has appeared on television regularly for the BBC and was once crowned Best UK Elvis Champion in Memphis.

The performer helps to produce the largest Elvis festival in the world, held in Wales every September.

Events manager at Port Solent Lisa Fowler said:

‘Viva Port Solent will offer free fun and entertainment.

‘We aim for this to be a full-on, joyous occasion. Fans should wear their best Elvis outfits to set the scene and enter in our great fancy dress competition, and we’ll make sure a photo booth is there to capture all the fun.’

The festivities will run late into the evening with the outdoor cinema showing the classic and much-loved film Viva Las Vegas.

Lisa said: ‘The wide-ranging entertainment aims to get everyone singing and dancing, led by Elvis tribute artist Mike Nova.’

‘The live acts promise to get us all rockin’. An outdoor showing of the classic film Viva Las Vegas will be running late into the night to give us all the chance to reminisce about The King.

‘The event is free and you don’t need to pay to park.’

‘All our 17 restaurants and bars will, of course, be open throughout the celebration and the Creation Station will get kids involved with Elvis guitar, glasses and sideburn-making. We are all getting very excited here as the plans come to fruition and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.’