Prospective owner Michael Eisner congratulates Pompey – and posts a picture of a horse on Twitter

FORMER Disney chairman and Pompey wannabe owner Michael Eisner has sent his congratulations to Pompey after they were promoted this afternoon.

The American also posted a picture of cartoon horse Bojack Horseman celebrating as part of his message, sent after the win at Notts County.

He wrote: ‘Congrats, Portsmouth FC, on clinching promotion to EFL League One! #PUP @officialpompey’

He then followed this up with ‘Pompey Player commentators fantastic, great to follow, great emotions! @officialpompey congrats’

Mr Eisner has signed an exclusivity deal as he looks into taking over the club from the Pompey Supporters Trust. No deal has been agreed.