Prospective owner Michael Eisner congratulates Pompey – and posts a picture of a horse on Twitter

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, who is looking to take over Portsmouth FC

FORMER Disney chairman and Pompey wannabe owner Michael Eisner has sent his congratulations to Pompey after they were promoted this afternoon.

The American also posted a picture of cartoon horse Bojack Horseman celebrating as part of his message, sent after the win at Notts County.

He wrote: ‘Congrats, Portsmouth FC, on clinching promotion to EFL League One! #PUP @officialpompey’

He then followed this up with ‘Pompey Player commentators fantastic, great to follow, great emotions! @officialpompey congrats’

Mr Eisner has signed an exclusivity deal as he looks into taking over the club from the Pompey Supporters Trust. No deal has been agreed.

