QUEEN’S BIRTHDAY HONOURS: Welfare superstar awarded with royal recognition

A SOUTHSEA woman will receive a royal honour for her constant dedication to those who have fallen on hard times.

Jenny Johns is set to accept the British Empire Medal (BEM) from Her Majesty the Queen following 21 years of voluntary service in Portsmouth.

Ms Johns, 71 of Marion Road, Southsea, has spent much of the past two decades offering up her time as the chair of the Portsmouth Family Welfare Association.

As a registered charity, the association assists about 2,500 people in desperate situations per year, where statutory services can be slow to react.

It comes to the aid of some of the city’s most vulnerable people – including newly-

discharged prisoners, the unemployed, older people in need, asylum seekers, homeless people and single parents.

Following the news she would be receiving an award, Jenny said: ‘It’s a total shock and I’m flattered and thrilled. It’s all very exciting.

‘We are so busy now because the political climate has changed.

‘We couldn’t survive without the efforts from those in both sides of the community. Keep up the good work.

‘For those in need, if you come to us, we will try and help you out. If we’ve got it, you can have it

‘I would like to offer a big thank you to Lin and Jack who run the PFWA office. They are there all the time for the clients.

‘We have a lot of fun along the way and that’s important. People are amazing.’