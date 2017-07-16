Quick-thinking youngster helped save woman

Sea Scout Charlotte Rennie did not think twice when faced with an emergency situation on a beach in Warsash.

The 10-year-old was out walking with a neighbour when she came across a woman who was lying on the floor unconscious.

Charlotte, who has been a member of the 1st Titchfield Sea Scouts for about three years, said: ‘We rang the ambulance and then I guided the ambulance so they got to her safely.’

The Scout Youth Council heard about Charlotte’s bravery and she was awarded the Lt Commander Henry Bruce, V RN (Rtd) JP Memorial Young Person Award.

Charlotte added: ‘I was very happy to win and I was a bit nervous but also excited.’

Charlotte’s mother, Ali Rennie said: ‘We are absolutely over the moon and it is just lovely for her to get some recognition for something that she did very calmly.’

The award ceremony took place in Winchester at the Hampshire County Council offices.

Group scout leader, Tracey Williams said: ‘Charlotte is very deserving of the award.

‘She stayed calm and put her skills in to action when it was needed most.’

The 1st Titchfield Sea Scouts are currently crowdfunding for a new scout hut.

The group has been running for 61 years and want to continue accepting more members.

To donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/a-new-scout-hut-for-1st-titchfield-sea-scouts