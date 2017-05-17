READER’S OPINION: Letter of the day

Do we really want to go back to the age of the train when the slogan was ‘we’re getting there’ but we never did, when the train crews claimed ‘an empty train is a happy train’ and it would be a great job if it wasn’t for the bloody passengers.

Nationalisation is a recipe for underfunding and the eventual rundown of the whole system, aligned with the resurgence of the overwhelming power of the unions.

Remember when the unions ran the railways and the government bowed and scraped to avoid the strikes of the Seventies, making the Southern disputes of today look insignificant?

I used the railways for work in this era and lost count of the days lost to these communists with capitalist fringe benefits.

Take a look at all the nationalised industries of the union power era .Coal, steel, motor manufacturing.

All decimated by the belief the you only have to shout loud and terrorise to bring the country to its knees.

Remember sitting in the dark for three hours a night during the miners’ strike. or not being able to bury your dead because council workers were rebelling, or having refuse pilling up during the refuse workers’ dispute?

All part of an age when you could do so little for so long for so much. An age when 20 print night workers could turn up for their shift, but only two do the work whilst the rest slept.

I’m afraid Mr Corbyn is a frightening image of these dark times when trade unions ruled the country and brought it to the edge of disaster.

Please don’t be fooled by the rhetoric.

John Tanner

(by email)