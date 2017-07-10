Readers back RSPCA over powers

MORE than 70 per cent of readers think RSPCA inspectors should be allowed to enter private property and seize pets.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the charity is in talks with police chiefs and the government about new statutory powers, which would give inspectors access to gardens, sheds and outhouses without a police officer.

And it looks like the charity has the support of readers, with 71 per cent saying they should be given more powers to protect animals.

On the other hand 29 per cent said the country did not need the RSPCA to be a private police force, and voted no.

It comes after four snakes were found dead in boxes near Mountbatten Close in Gosport.