Receptionist at Portsmouth treatment centre raises £5,500 by selling books and DVDs

MORE than £5,000 has been raised thanks to the efforts of a receptionist and her second-hand book and DVD trolley.

Jane Powell works at St Mary’s Treatment Centre, in Milton, Portsmouth, and last year took over the running of its DVD and book stall.

Patients and colleagues love having the facility to pick something up. Jane Powell

And thanks to her restocking it and ensuring there is a good selection on offer, Jane has raised £5,500 for lots of different charities in just 19 months.

Each book and DVD is sold for just £1 and the receptionist said patients and staff enjoy seeing what new items appear on the trolley.

Jane said: ‘Nothing stays on the shelf for long. Patients and colleagues love having the facility to pick something up. Even their families have told them to keep an eye out for particular authors turning up on the trolley.’

Jane has sold more than 300 items in one month and said it was incredible to have raised so much for good causes.

Over the months, the money has been split between the Tom Prince Cancer Trust, which researches into rare forms of bone cancer in memory of Portsmouth teenager Tom who died when he was 15 from osteosarcoma, Portsmouth Food Bank and the Leigh Park Grotto, which attracts families to meet Father Christmas during the festive period.

National charities such as Children in Need and the British Heart Foundation have also received donations alongside numerous others who have benefited from the small stand.

Jane added: ‘We like to support the less well-known charities, who may not attract many fundraisers.

‘We have raised money for Baby Basics, Stella’s Voice and Rett UK, a charity that supports people, like my brave young niece, who are living with Rett’s Syndrome, a debilitating neurological condition affecting the development of the brain and spinal cord.

‘We also like to support local charities as we are very much part of our community and we want to support people living in the Portsmouth area.’

Hospital director Penny Daniels commended the team and their hard work raising the money.

She said: ‘The team work hard to support the sale. They also take part in dress down days and cake sales to raise money for good causes.

‘Jane has been a stalwart of the fundraising activities.

‘She often comes in early to organise the trolley and even buys books and items to put on there when stock is running low.

‘I am proud of everybody’s efforts and delighted that we have been able to support so many people near and far.’