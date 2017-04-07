Record-breaking Lego caravan takes pride of place at National Motor Museum

A Guinness World Record-holding caravan built entirely out of Lego bricks has gone on display in Hampshire.

The astonishing build, which is made of more than 200,000 bricks, is now on show as part of the caravan and motorhome club collection display in the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu.

Designed by a team of 12 from Lego building specialist Bright Bricks, the four-yard-long creation mimics a classic teardrop-style caravan and, comprising a total of 215,158 bricks, weighs in at 1.2 tonnes.

Taking more than 1,000 man hours to build, it was commissioned as part of the National Caravan Council’s Freedom to Go campaign.

The initiative aims to change the public perception of leisure vehicles, inspire and educate them about holidays in trailer tents, motorhomes, touring caravans, caravan holiday homes and lodges.

Dan Connolly, the Freedom to Go Campaign Director, said: ‘Freedom to Go is delighted to have the LEGO caravan on display at the National Motor Museum, Beaulieu until October.

‘The LEGO caravan was built with the intention of building awareness of leisure vehicles and the great adventures you can have with them.’