REGIONAL: Kittens rescued after being dumped in a skip

TWO kittens were rescued by quick-thinking workers after being dumped in a skip full of industrial waste.

The black-and-white kittens were found in the skip at a Romsey waste transfer station.

The kittens, one male and one female thought to be approximately five-weeks-old, were soaked with rain when they were found by a member of the picking team as they sorted a variety of mixed waste.

Waltet Recycling’s Kerrie Evans, who took the kittens to Cats Protection’s Southampton Branch, said: ‘The kittens were so lucky that they arrived at a slower point in the day. We often sort items for recycling, such as metal and wood, with a machine.

‘We happened to be sorting by hand when one of our pickers spotted the tiny, white bedraggled kittens underneath the waste.

‘He took them to one of our drivers who loves animals and together we worked out that Cats Protection would be the best place to take them.

‘I dread to think what would have happened if we had been using the machine on that day.’

Kerrie took the rescued kittens to the local charity from where they were checked over by a vet and given a clean bill of health.

Bee Inch, who is fostering the two kittens said: ‘We have named the kittens Buddy and Ellie. They are very small at the moment, just 475g, so we will care for them and give them lots of love until they are 12 weeks old when they will be ready for re-homing. They are eating well and love being cuddled; they’re not at all timid or scared and are currently spending their time sleeping or running around and playing.”

Carolyne Kemp, Cats Protection’s Southampton Branch Co-Ordinator, said: “The tiny kittens are very lucky to have survived their ordeal. There is no excuse to dump any animal in this way.

‘Neutering of cats is vital to ensure unwanted kittens are not born, especially as one un-neutered female can have up to 18 kittens within a year. I would urge anybody who has not had their cat neutered or spayed to make the simple procedure a priority.’

The kittens are not yet ready for rehoming but will be looking for their forever home in November. Anyone wishing to find out about the other cats and kittens in need of homes from Cats Protection’s Southampton Branch should visit www.cats.org.uk/southampton or call 02381 661 633.