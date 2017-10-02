REGIONAL: Multi-coloured pigeons cause a flap

These brightly coloured pigeons have been causing a flap after being spotted in a Sussex shopping centre.

These brightly coloured pigeons have been causing a flap after being spotted in a busy high street shopping centre.

One of the colourful pigeons

Some of the country's biggest pests were given a makeover with feather extensions and dyed pink, purple, yellow and green.

Witnesses said the owner took the dressed-up birds out from a small rucksack and charged onlookers to take selfies with them at Churchhill Square in Brighton.

It is understood that the owner keeps her collection of 50 painted birds in a cage in her garden.

A spokeswoman from the RSPCA said: "This is a cruel and unnecessary thing to do to an animal.

"Dyeing a bird could cause allergic reactions and compromise the animal's’ ability to communicate with other animals of their own and other species, and make them more vulnerable to predators.

"We have had several calls from members of the public concerned for a number of pigeons in Brighton who appear to have been painted.

"An officer attended Churchill Square Shopping Centre and spoke to security but couldn't locate any of the birds.

"If anyone sees them then they should contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999 or if anyone knows who is responsible for dying them then we would also ask them to get in touch."