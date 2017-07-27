REVEALED: What people in Portsmouth order from Amazon Prime Now

PORTSMOUTH’s internet emergency shopping habits have been revealed – Wispa chocolate bars and Breathe Right nasal strips are two of the top items ordered from the fast delivery service Amazon Prime Now.

Prime Now sees goods delivered within a few hours from the firm’s Fareham warehouse and its Summer 2017 Trends Report have revealed that chocolate cravings and ways to stifle snoring may be uppermost in people’s minds in this area.

Galaxy Smooth is the nation’s favourite ‘chocolate in a hurry’ ordered via Prime Now.