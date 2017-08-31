Roz to show he can go the 600-mile distance in Maltese sailing feat

AGE is just a number to 69-year-old Roz Sammut who is taking on a mega sailing challenge.

The father-of-three, who lives in Stubbington, has signed up to sail 600 miles through the Maltese Islands.

Ex-Royal Navy veteran Roz said: ‘I am tremendously excited about the race and it will be a challenge.

‘It is a birthday present to myself for when I turn 70 in March.’

The Rolex Middle Sea race takes place annually and Roz, who also has five grandchildren and one great-grand child, will join a crew of eight other people on a Pronavia 38 Seawolf skippered by David Latham and sail through the Mediterranean Sea just off the shore of the Maltese Islands.

He added: ‘I applied about a month ago and I have been training in the Solent with friends.’

This year will be the 37th edition of the race and in previous years the race has welcomed over 122 yacht entries.

Roz is no stranger to the waters and explained: ‘I joined the Royal Navy straight from college at the age of 17.

‘I served in the Royal Navy for 24 years, serving on HMS Bulwark, Albion, Fearless and numerous shore establishments.’

Originally, Roz comes from Malta but settled in Stubbington 30 years ago.

He said: ‘We usually go out to Malta about that time of year when the race begins and we watch the fleet leave harbour. Each time I said to my wife I am going to do that.’

Roz, who studied at the University of Portsmouth, will spend five days at sea racing international teams to the title and the Rolex Middle Sea Trophy. He said: ‘My wife Dee is all for it as she know I have been interested in the race for a while.

‘She said if not now then when.’

The 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race will start on Saturday October 21 .

For more information visit rolexmiddlesearace.com/race/.