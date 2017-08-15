Russell Brand gig in Portsmouth rescheduled

COMEDIAN Russell Brand’s upcoming performance at Portsmouth Guildhall has been rescheduled.
The initial date of September 19 has now been pushed back to November 18.
Customers who cannot now attend are advised to call (023) 9387 0200.
