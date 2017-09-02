Sausage and cider festival back again

Have your say

THE Portchester Cider and Sausage Festival will return for its fourth year.

It will showcase local cider, sausage and ale producers with live music, a pub quiz and a raffle.

Centre manager Carol Mertens said: ‘Portchester Cider and Sausage Festival has become an established charity event in the local community providing a fun filled evening showcasing all things cider and sausage.’

This year staff nominated charities and five charities were chosen including Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service and Endometriosis UK.

Carol added: ‘What is so special about the event is the money we raise for both local and national charities as well as for the Community Centre itself.’

The event will be on Saturday October 21 and run from 6pm until 11pm.

Tickets are £7.50 per person and include a souvenir glass and programme.

For more information visitportchestercommunitycentre.co.uk