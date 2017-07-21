Scouts head to Africa on charity trip

Have your say

SCOUTS from across the south will be flying to Tanzania this month after raising more than half a million pounds for community projects in Africa.

Hundreds of young fundraisers aged 14 to 18 will be embarking on the mammoth trip on Tuesday in a bid to make a positive impact on the international community.

The scouts will face challenges and tasks including a safari and other various outdoor pursuits.

Their plans include helping to build a new medical centre, providing skill workshops to locals and renovating a primary school.