Shopping assistance scheme in Portsmouth to close down

After nine years a community action group is being forced to stop its Drop and Shop service.

The scheme has had to stop because of a lack of volunteers willing to have a £120 medical to enable them to ferry the elderly around in the minibus.

Bob Clemmence, head of the Drayton and Farlington Action Group, said: ‘The truth of the matter is the people wanting to volunteer to drive the minibus are simply unable to afford the medical.’

The service, on a Tuesday and Thursday every week, gives the elderly the chance to do their shopping at Sainsbury’s in Farlington and enjoy a coffee and a chat together before being taken home and helped in with their shopping.

Mr Clemmence said: ‘Up until now it has been a great success with the minibus full every week’.