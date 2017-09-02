Single dog owners invited to speed dating event

DOG loving singletons will be looking to find their one true love at an upcoming speed dating session.

Bow Wows at No7 in Port Solent will be holding an evening of speed dating on Thursday, September 28, from 7-10pm.

For £10, dog lovers can meet and greet 10 dates over a cup of tea or coffee (with treats available for their four-legged friends) to see if they are compatible with one another.

Bow Wows at No7 say that they are currently inundated with women who will be attending the event, and are calling on male dog owners to get involved.

The event is aimed at people over the age of 40.

For more information people can call 07541 143997, or go to portsolent.com/events/hearts-and-hounds-speed-dating-dog-owners-bow-wows.