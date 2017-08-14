Society show with awards and stalls

Have your say

A HORTICULTURAL society is hosting its annual summer show.

The Purbrook Horticultural Society Annual Summer Show will take place on Sunday at Crookhorn College. There will be stalls selling plants and home-made produce.

A range of classes involving fruit, flowers, vegetables, floral art and more, will also take place. Doors open to the public at 2pm, with the awarding of trophies at 4pm.

Admission is £1 for adults, with accompanying children going free.

Parking is free and refreshments will be available. Visit purbrookhorticulturalsociety.org.uk for more details.