Southampton Airport reveals new resort route

TRAVELLERS can now fly direct to a Greek resort from Southampton Airport.

Its newest airline FlyLolo will start flying to Skiathos in July next year, the first time the airport has offered a direct route to Greece.

Managing director of Southampton Airport Dave Lees said: ‘It is fantastic to offer our first direct route to Greece from Southampton Airport.

‘Flights to Skiathos can be difficult to find, even when traveling to London, so we are delighted to be able to offer this beautiful destination to the south coast. We wish FLyLolo all the best for their new route.’

Paul Dendle, CEO of FlyLolo, said: ‘Flylolo is really pleased, and proud, to be the first operator to fly to Greece from Southampton Airport.

‘We see an excellent future for Southampton as an alternative for London, and with the direct rail link, it makes it a fantastic option for passengers from the South East of England. Southampton Airport offers a blend of easy, fast and friendly when compared to other airports. With the added value of us providing ATOL protected flights with Flybe, child discounts, and no credit card charges, we believe we have a winning combination.’

FlyLolo is a new company specialising in extra capacity for school holidays at a lower price than the ‘no frills’ airlines from London airports. Its mission statement is to offer reasonably price seats in the school term.