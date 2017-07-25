Southsea landmark awarded £200,000 for repairs

A vicar is ‘delighted’ after his church won a grant that will help restore the building.

The congregation of Trinity Methodist Church in Southsea is delighted to receive a grant of £200,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund through the Grants for Places of Worship scheme for repair and restoration work to the church building.

The Rev John Mills, the Minister of Trinity said ‘We’re delighted that the Heritage Lottery Fund has given us this support.

‘Trinity has been serving God and the community here for over 100 years, and it’s great to know that we are a step closer to ensuring it can continue to be a base for Mission and Community Outreach.’

The money will fund a project which aims to restore the tower to its former glory and to secure the fabric of the building for many years to come.

Essential conservation work will also be carried out to this Grade II-listed building which is on Historic England’s at-risk register.

Sixteen community groups regularly use the building and it is a popular local venue for many individual events.

The premises are also where the Portsmouth Ethiopian Orthodox Church group meet.

It was built in 1901 replacing a tin Mission Hall.

