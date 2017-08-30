Spinnaker’s no problem for 90-year-old Betty

A BLIND pensioner embarked on a mammoth abseil for the charity that helped her as she lost her sight.

Betty Richards, 90, was all smiles as she came down the Spinnaker Tower on Sunday. Putting her nerves to one side, she lowered herself down the 110m structure in a bid to raise £1,000 for the Macular Society.

Betty, mid-way through her 110m abseil

Crowds of friends and supporters were on hand to see her make the leap of faith.

She was swiftly followed off the tower by 64-year-old Tom McInulty – the charity’s regional manager for the south.

Mr McInulty, who lost his sight completely after he was poisoned by cyanide in Trinidad and Tobago at the age of 31, said he was ‘so proud’ of Betty, from Fareham.

He said: ‘Betty initially asked if I would go down with her if she did an abseil.

‘One week later, she told me the doctor had given her the all-clear and she had already organised it.

‘She absolutely loved it.

‘The moment we both touched down she said she wanted to go up there and do it all over again.

‘When I first signed up, somebody told me the Spinnaker Tower was taller than Big Ben.

‘Well of course, I was stunned – because that is one of the things I remember seeing very well.

‘At the end of it all though, I’m so glad I’ve done it, not least alongside Betty.’

Together, the pair managed to raise nearly £2,000 for the charity.